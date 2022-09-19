Paramore Announce Intimate NYC Show, Share Statement On Ticketing Policy

Paramore are on the comeback trail, including fall tour dates, rampant teasers, and a new single called “This Is Why” dropping next week. They recently tacked a pair of intimate LA shows onto their tour itinerary, and today they added an underplay in New York at the Beacon Theatre (capacity: 2,894) on Nov. 13.

The announcement comes with a note about ticketing policy. For their LA shows at the Wiltern (Oct. 20) and the Belasco Theater (Oct. 27), the band used anti-scalping measures that prevent buyers from reselling their tickets for profit. According to Paramore’s message, New York state law prevents that kind of restriction, but they’ll be implementing it wherever they can going forward. Here’s their message:

As many of you know, we partnered with Ticketmaster for our Los Angeles shows to control the ability to sell tickets strictly through Ticketmaster’s Ticket Exchange Program, preventing anyone from reselling tickets for profit. We really wanted to use the same program for this show, but New York state law does not allow for the restriction of ticket resale pricing. However, the new law does require resellers to disclose what they originally paid for the ticket alongside their asking price. We heard your feedback and plan to implement the Ticket Exchange Program moving forward whenever possible, but every show’s ability to participate will rely on their respective state laws. With that said, we’re still doing our best to get NYC tickets in the hands of our fans by using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

In other news, I was just listening to After Laughter while blogging this and that album still slaps.