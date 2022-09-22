Sloan – “Magical Thinking”

New Music September 22, 2022 2:32 PM By James Rettig
New Music September 22, 2022 2:32 PM By James Rettig
Sloan are releasing a new album, Steady, in just about a month’s time. The Canadian band has shared “Spend The Day” and “Scratch The Surface” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, the punchy “Magical Thinking.

“This song lampoons the idea of anyone who thinks that their feelings trump science,” the band’s Chris Murphy said. “Yes, I think being alive is a miracle and that we should all be grateful but people’s beliefs ultimately mean nothing and whatever those beliefs are they shouldn’t become legislation or be tax exempt and I shouldn’t have to respect them. And I don’t.” Check it out below.

Steady is out 10/21 via murderrecords/Universal Music Canada.

