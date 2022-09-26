Last month the War On Drugs announced a deluxe edition of last year’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. It includes two unreleased songs, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” The band debuted an early version of the former on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2020, and they’ve has been playing both of them live since they started touring at the beginning of this year.

“One night in LA, while we were many months into working on what would be I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Dave [Hartley] uncovered a stripped down demo in my dropbox called ‘Oceans of Darkness,’ and insisted we try recording it,” Adam Granduciel said in a statement, continuing:

We were frustrated and exhausted at the time, but we set up in a circle after dinner and worked it out as the tape was rolling. It’s rare that a song of ours could feel this complete after only a few takes, but it had all the desperation and urgency that we had been looking for. Ultimately I didn’t include it on the record because I couldn’t find a home for it among the other songs. We’re happy we can share it with you now.

Both songs are streaming and you can check ’em out below.

The deluxe edition of I Don’t Live Here Anymore is available to order here.