The War On Drugs Announce Limited-Edition I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set With 2 Unreleased Tracks

News August 29, 2022 10:18 AM By James Rettig
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set for I Don’t Live Here Anymore, their latest full-length that we named the #1 album of 2021. The set will include a 7″ with two previously unreleased tracks, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — the band has played both live in the last couple years, but studio versions have not come out until now.

The I Don’t Live Here Anymore box set will also contain the album itself on heavy-weight vinyl and cassette, a 16-page booklet with in-studio photos, a poster, some postcards, and an embroidered patch. It’s limited to 5,000 copies worldwide. You can pre-order it here — it is expected to ship in late September.

Watch an unboxing video for the set below.

