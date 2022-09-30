Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
It’s a crazy busy release day, with new LPs from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Titus Andronicus, Freddie Gibbs, City Of Caterpillar, Ashley McBryde, billy woods, High Vis (don’t sleep on High Vis), and so many more. Chris and I are gonna listen to all of them at the same time on our way to Desert Daze. If anyone’s going to the fest and wants to meet up, hit us up in the Discord.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|ozcorp
|Score: 28 | Sep 23rd
|
Meanwhile, at the garage part of town . . .
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Usher’s “U Remind Me”
|#8
|
|Jojo Le Taker
|Score: 30 | Sep 26th
|
I mean without lockdowns and vaccine mandates lots more people would be dead so…
|Posted in: Fans Are Disappointed By Ian Brown’s First Tour In A Decade: “Just Him Singing Along Badly To A Backing Track”
|#7
|
|horserenoir
|Score: 31 | Sep 27th
|
If artists don’t want their music to be used in crassly commercial ways they don’t approve of, maybe they should stop selling their catalogues to venture capitalist fuckwads.
|Posted in: Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial
|#6
|
|unknown
|Score: 31 | Sep 26th
|
“you have to pinky swear to never invade anyone ever again” lmao what an idiot
|Posted in: Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments
|#5
|
|mr. gruff the atheist goat
|Score: 34 | Sep 29th
|
Rough week indeed, but at least he’s got that tour with Arcade Fire to look forward to
|Posted in: Rough Week For Beck
|#4
|
|bzen
|Score: 34 | Sep 23rd
|
This weekend marks 12 months since I quit drinking which is pretty weird to think about.
Been listening to the new Boys With Perpetual Nervousness album and it’s the best Teenage Fanclub album in years. It’s definitely going to soundtrack my summer. Aside from that I’ve spent the first week of school holidays on the couch playing Doom Eternal.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|#3
|
|scorpio516
|Score: 36 | Sep 28th
|
Someone else will probably highlight it too – this other song was #1 Dance, #1 UK, #1 Australia, #1 Italy, Europe, Ireland… Basically everywhere in the world except the US and Finland.
Kylie Minogue took over the rest of the world on September 8, 2001. That was the first week Alicia dropped out of the top spot, but “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” topped the UK chart on September 29, the day Alicia regained the top spot.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Alicia Keys’ “Fallin'”
|#2
|
|wpk914
|Score: 49 | Sep 29th
|
bit of a quadruple own here
Just an absolutely brutal 20 seconds for Beck, you hate to see it.
|Posted in: Rough Week For Beck
|#1
|
|log
|Score: 56 | Sep 28th
|
I think I’m done with Stereogum. This used to be a great place to come and hear about new and unheralded artists. Now, it’s just turned into a shill factory for Founding Fathers’ delicate instruments. Last week, it was Ben Franklin’s glass tuba, the week before that it was George Washington’s faberge mandolin. What’s next? John Adams’ fiberglass hurdy gurdy?!?!? I’ve had enough! I hope the checks from the Library of Congress are worth losing readers!
|Posted in: Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|ButtHashThaGod
|Sep 29th
|
“In the time of chimpanzees, this floppy-hatted troubadour likened himself to a monkey”
|Posted in: Rough Week For Beck
