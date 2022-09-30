Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

It’s a crazy busy release day, with new LPs from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Titus Andronicus, Freddie Gibbs, City Of Caterpillar, Ashley McBryde, billy woods, High Vis (don’t sleep on High Vis), and so many more. Chris and I are gonna listen to all of them at the same time on our way to Desert Daze. If anyone’s going to the fest and wants to meet up, hit us up in the Discord.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE