Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments September 23, 2022 5:27 PM By Scott Lapatine
Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments September 23, 2022 5:27 PM By Scott Lapatine
Last night’s Smashing Pumpkins radio show had free shots of Dunkin’ pumpkin cream cold brew in the lobby. It’s pumpkin season, motherfuckers. The band played mostly hits, and I also liked the two ATUM songs.

I hope your week went better than the semi charmed life guy from Maroon 5’s. Your best comments from the past seven days are below.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
blochead
Score: 27 | Sep 19th

I was worried you might not be upset
Posted in: Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan & Mac DeMarco Share New Track “A Cuckhold’s Refrain” As Peppermint Patty
#9 
galaxie600
Score: 28 | Sep 22nd

Incredible comment – either it’s one of the best satirical comments this site has ever seen or (and I think it’s this one) he really just genuinely reply-guyed to a song about reply guys. My comment of the year tbh
Posted in: Alvvays – “Very Online Guy” & “Belinda Says”
#8 
BixMeister
Score: 29 | Sep 19th

Glow of Love is a transcendent song, among Luther’s best. It’s sad he could never live the life described in the song as an openly gay man.

Janet Jackson 10/10
Luther Vandross 10/10
Glow of Love 10/10
All For You 9/10
Les Moonves -666/10

May he rot in hell.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”
#7 
log
Score: 31 | Sep 20th

Aw,man. That’s sad. I’ll hang out with him.

(Hangs out with Gene Simmons)

Oh, no. That was a terrible idea.
Posted in: Gene Simmons Says He Doesn’t Have Any Friends 🙁
#6 
BillyCorganApologist
Score: 34 | Sep 20th

Sigh.
Posted in: The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”
#5 
sandro
Score: 34 | Sep 18th

As if trap music wasn’t enough! Now we’ve got to deal with trap doors? Fuck that shit!
Posted in: Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
#4 
Guy Incognito
Score: 35 | Sep 18th

Take the L, he politely called you a bitch.
Posted in: Grimes Finished Her Album And “Did Smthn Crazy” At A Plastic Surgery Clinic
#3 
wrecked saint
Score: 37 | Sep 19th

It’ll never stand up in court.
Posted in: 50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Allegedly Insinuating He Had Penis Surgery
#2 
JT Wolf
Score: 44 | Sep 16th

The fact that Drake sent those corny DMs and then found them so brilliant he leaked them himself makes this an automatic W for Fantano
Posted in: Drake Slides Into Anthony Fantano’s DMs: “Your Existence Is A Light 1”
#1 
Chris DeVille
Score: 77 | Sep 17th

We’ve been doing these kinds of posts since before I started working here nine years ago so it’s probably just that you’ve gotten more sophisticated
Posted in: Grimes Finished Her Album And “Did Smthn Crazy” At A Plastic Surgery Clinic

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 Raskol
Sep 19th

50 Cent(imeter)
Posted in: 50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Allegedly Insinuating He Had Penis Surgery
Scott Lapatine Staff

