Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Last night’s Smashing Pumpkins radio show had free shots of Dunkin’ pumpkin cream cold brew in the lobby. It’s pumpkin season, motherfuckers. The band played mostly hits, and I also liked the two ATUM songs.
I hope your week went better than the semi charmed life guy from Maroon 5’s. Your best comments from the past seven days are below.
Steve albini didn’t know who adam levine was and texted me while he was playing poker to ask me if he was the guy from third eye blind
— eve6 (@Eve6) September 22, 2022
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|galaxie600
|Score: 28 | Sep 22nd
Incredible comment – either it’s one of the best satirical comments this site has ever seen or (and I think it’s this one) he really just genuinely reply-guyed to a song about reply guys. My comment of the year tbh
|Posted in: Alvvays – “Very Online Guy” & “Belinda Says”
|BixMeister
|Score: 29 | Sep 19th
Glow of Love is a transcendent song, among Luther’s best. It’s sad he could never live the life described in the song as an openly gay man.
Janet Jackson 10/10
May he rot in hell.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”
|log
|Score: 31 | Sep 20th
Aw,man. That’s sad. I’ll hang out with him.
(Hangs out with Gene Simmons)
Oh, no. That was a terrible idea.
|Posted in: Gene Simmons Says He Doesn’t Have Any Friends 🙁
|BillyCorganApologist
|Score: 34 | Sep 20th
Sigh.
|Posted in: The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”
|sandro
|Score: 34 | Sep 18th
As if trap music wasn’t enough! Now we’ve got to deal with trap doors? Fuck that shit!
|Posted in: Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
|Guy Incognito
|Score: 35 | Sep 18th
Take the L, he politely called you a bitch.
|Posted in: Grimes Finished Her Album And “Did Smthn Crazy” At A Plastic Surgery Clinic
|wrecked saint
|Score: 37 | Sep 19th
It’ll never stand up in court.
|Posted in: 50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Allegedly Insinuating He Had Penis Surgery
|JT Wolf
|Score: 44 | Sep 16th
The fact that Drake sent those corny DMs and then found them so brilliant he leaked them himself makes this an automatic W for Fantano
|Posted in: Drake Slides Into Anthony Fantano’s DMs: “Your Existence Is A Light 1”
|Chris DeVille
|Score: 77 | Sep 17th
We’ve been doing these kinds of posts since before I started working here nine years ago so it’s probably just that you’ve gotten more sophisticated
|Posted in: Grimes Finished Her Album And “Did Smthn Crazy” At A Plastic Surgery Clinic
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Raskol
|Sep 19th
50 Cent(imeter)
|Posted in: 50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Allegedly Insinuating He Had Penis Surgery
I was worried you might not be upset