Next month, the ever-evolving Virgina-based post-hardcore giants Turnover will release their new album Myself In The Way. They’ve already shared a bunch of the songs that’ll appear on the LP: “Wait Too Long,” “Mountains Made Of Clouds,” “Myself In The Way” with Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, “Ain’t Love Heavy” with Temple Of Angels’ Bre Morell. Today, Turnover have shared “Tears Of Change,” one more track from the new album.

“Tears Of Change” is a woozy, psychedelic jam. The vocals are dazed, the guitar riffs are blurry, and there’s reverb all over everything. Turnover’s roots are in hardcore, but it’s hard to imagine a song sounding a whole lot less hardcore than this one. Along with the new track, Turnover have also shared the slate of opening acts for their forthcoming fall tour. They’ve got George Clanton, Yumi Zouma, Horse Jumper Of Love, Video Age, Temple Of Angels, and Riki opening different shows. Below, check out “Tears Of Change” and those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/05 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^#

11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^#

11/08 Toronto, ON @ Danforth ^#

11/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall ^#

11/10 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew Hall ^#

11/11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue ^#

11/12 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^#

11/13 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone ^#

11/15 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^#

11/16 Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^#

11/17 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre ^#

11/18 Denver, CO @ Summit Theatre ^#

11/19 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre ^#

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^#

11/22 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^#

11/23 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^#

11/25 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw ^#

11/26 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^#

11/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^#

12/01 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^#

12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^#

12/04 Phoenix, AZ @ ZONA Festival

12/06 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulip @$

12/07 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger @$

12/08 Austin, TX @ Mohawk @$

12/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall @$

12/10 New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre @

12/11 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall @

12/13 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Yrbor @%

12/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @%

12/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @%

12/16 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club @%

12/17 Norfolk, VA @ NorVa @%

12/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer @%

* with George Clanton

^ with Yumi Zouma

# with Horse Jumper Of Love

@ with Video Age

$ with Temple Of Angels

% with Riki