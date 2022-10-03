Stream Katie Dey’s New The Kraken EP
At the beginning of the year, Katie Dey released forever music, another album’s worth of glitchy and gorgeous pop songs. Today, she’s putting out a new EP called The Kraken. Three of the tracks — “The Kraken,” “Her Sweet Weight,” and “When God Lets My Body Be” — were adapted from poems by Alfred Lord Tennyson, Emily Dickinson, and e e cummings, respectively. There’s also a sweet and evocative one called “Say No To Armageddon” (choice lyrics: “A door to someone’s heart/ Opening up somewhere/ Beyond a gaping monitor/ A waterfall of despair”) and “Few Hours Later,” which originally appeared on the 2016 Orchid Tapes compilation Radiating Light. Release The Kraken below.
The Kraken is out now.