New Orleans post-punks Special Interest will release their second album Endure next month. It features the already released “(Herman’s) House” and “Midnight Legend” featuring Mykki Blanco. Now, Special Interest have another brand-new track — it’s succinctly titled “Foul” and it goes about as hard as you’ve come to expect.

“This call-and-response tune is a working-class anthem,” Special Interest guitarist Maria Elena says of “Foul.” “Alli and I co-wrote the lyrics and sing it together with Ruth adding a classic line — foul! Ever so foul. It’s a dispatch from the dish pit! An ode to all beleaguered workers! Minimum balance savings account blues!”

Listen below.

Endure is out 11/4 on Rough Trade.