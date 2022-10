The Pavement reunion tour rolls on. After four nights in New York City last week — a stopover that included a whole museum pop-up — the band picked things back up again in Philadelphia on Wednesday night with a performance at the Met. Philly denizen Kurt Vile came out during their set to sing along with them on Slanted And Enchanted track “Zurich Is Stained.” Check out video below.

⁦@therealkurtvile⁩ jamming with ⁦@pavement_band⁩ Zurich Is Stained excerpt Philly last night pic.twitter.com/a5dYlGIwxS — Brad Green (@BradGreen1010) October 6, 2022