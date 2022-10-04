Watch Pavement Play “AT&T” For The First Time In 12 Years

News October 4, 2022 9:55 AM By James Rettig
Pavement reunited back in May and their reunion tour kicked off in earnest last month. That means the band has been doing a lot of songs for the first time in 12 years — the last time they toured was in 2010 — but at this point they’ve mined a whole lot of their discography for songs to play. They just wrapped up a four-night run at King’s Theatre in Brooklyn — which also included a museum pop-up — and on the last night they broke out Wowee Zowee track “AT&T” for the first time since 2010. If the meme on their Instagram page is to be believed, they played it without even rehearsing it. Check out video below.

