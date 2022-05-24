Watch Pavement Reunite In LA For Their First Show In 12 Years

The Pavement reunion tour that was supposed to happen in 2020 is finally, actually happening in 2022. Primavera Sound in Barcelona next month will be the band’s first big showcase moment ahead of their runs through North America and Europe later this year; today they announced openers for the US and Canada run this fall will include 75 Dollar Bill, Anna Libera, Circuit des Yeux, Film School, Guerrilla Toss, Horsegirl, Kelley Stoltz, Piranha Rama, Steve Gunn, the Goon Sax, and Weak Signal. But first, they kicked things off with a warmup gig in Los Angeles last night at the Fonda Theater.

The setlist (via setlist.fm) included their fluke Spotify hit “Harness Your Hopes,” performed for the first time since 1999, as well as quite a few other tunes Pavement didn’t play when they first reunited in 2010. Among them: “Embassy Row,” “Black Out,” “Transport Is Arranged,” “Serpentine Pad,” “Motion Suggests,” “Type Slowly,” “Folk Jam,” “Grave Architecture,” “Major Leagues,” and — for the first time since way back in 1993, before their Crooked Rain-era MTV breakthrough — “Fame Throwa.”

The band played 30 songs in total: a 23-song main set followed by encores of five and two songs apiece, ending with a cover of Jim Pepper’s “Witchi Tai To.” According to the setlist they posted, the second encore was supposed to include “Stereo” and “In The Mouth A Desert,” but they were cut for time. Still sounds like a wonderful night spent with one of the greatest, most perfectly imperfect bands in the world. My only request is that they play “Conduit For Sale” if I am present.

Check out lots of footage and the setlist below.

These guys sound familiar, but we can’t quite place it pic.twitter.com/T88zYJcc6r — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) May 24, 2022

Wait, hold on. Don’t tell me. A few more songs and I’ll know who this is pic.twitter.com/IeorbwtXuv — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) May 24, 2022

Very happy we got all the identity stuff sorted. Thanks internet! @pavement_band @FondaTheatre pic.twitter.com/eJPJqJKoSY — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) May 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/OfficeHrsLive/status/1529013373228109831

Hella thanks y’all. Had to cut a couple but…

Much love, c’mon in… pic.twitter.com/oVBJUQVMfE — PAVEMENT (@pavement_band) May 24, 2022

SETLIST:

“Our Singer”

“Frontwards”

“Embassy Row”

“Black Out”

“Trigger Cut”

“Kennel District”

“Spit On A Stranger”

“Gold Soundz”

“Transport Is Arranged”

“Serpentine Pad”

“Motion Suggests”

“Two States”

“The Hexx”

“Shoot The Singer”

“Grounded”

“Harness Your Hopes”

“Silence Kid”

“Cut Your Hair”

“Type Slowly”

“Perfume-V”

“Fame Throwa”

“Range Life”

“Folk Jam”

ENCORE 1:

“Shady Lane”

“Unfair”

“Grave Architecture”

“Major Leagues”

“Summer Babe”

ENCORE 2:

“Here”

“Witchi Tai To”