JFDR — the project of prolific Icelandic multi-hyphenate Jófríður Ákadóttir — is announcing her official signing to Houndstooth today. In addition to releasing 12 solo albums, the singer, songwriter, and composer has collabed with Ólafur Arnalds and Damien Rice and scored Icelandic films like Backyard Village (2021). Björk is also apparently a big fan, which bodes well for everyone. In celebration of signing to Houndstooth, Ákadóttir is sharing a new single and video as JFDR: It’s a dreamy, hypnotic ballad called “The Orchid.” The video, meanwhile, is directed by Joseph Burgess. Listen and watch below.