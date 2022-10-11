JFDR – “The Orchid”

New Music October 11, 2022 9:30 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

JFDR – “The Orchid”

New Music October 11, 2022 9:30 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

JFDR — the project of prolific Icelandic multi-hyphenate Jófríður Ákadóttir — is announcing her official signing to Houndstooth today. In addition to releasing 12 solo albums, the singer, songwriter, and composer has collabed with Ólafur Arnalds and Damien Rice and scored Icelandic films like Backyard Village (2021). Björk is also apparently a big fan, which bodes well for everyone. In celebration of signing to Houndstooth, Ákadóttir is sharing a new single and video as JFDR: It’s a dreamy, hypnotic ballad called “The Orchid.” The video, meanwhile, is directed by Joseph Burgess. Listen and watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

3 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

22 hours ago 0

Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts

3 days ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

21 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest