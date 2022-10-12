DC punk lifers Hammered Hulls — Alec MacKaye, Mary Timony, Mark Cisneros, and Chris Wilson — are currently prepping their full-length debut, Careening, out October 28 via Dischord Records. It’s produced by Alec’s brother Ian MacKaye and engineered by DC staple Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios. We’ve already heard “Boilermaker’s Notch,” and last month the trio shared a satisfyingly twitchy lead single. Now, they’re back with their latest album preview: “Needlepoint Tiger.” Listen below.

<a href="https://hammeredhulls.bandcamp.com/album/careening">Careening by Hammered Hulls</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

12/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $

12/02 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye $

12/03 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met %

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club $

$ w/ Clear Channel

% w/ Verbal Assault and Clear Channel

Careening is out 10/28 via Dischord Records. Pre-order it here.