Hammered Hulls – “Needlepoint Tiger”

New Music October 12, 2022 1:20 PM By Rachel Brodsky
DC punk lifers Hammered Hulls — Alec MacKaye, Mary Timony, Mark Cisneros, and Chris Wilson — are currently prepping their full-length debut, Careening, out October 28 via Dischord Records. It’s produced by Alec’s brother Ian MacKaye and engineered by DC staple Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios. We’ve already heard “Boilermaker’s Notch,” and last month the trio shared a satisfyingly twitchy lead single. Now, they’re back with their latest album preview: “Needlepoint Tiger.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor
11/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
12/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $
12/02 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye $
12/03 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met %
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club $

$ w/ Clear Channel
% w/ Verbal Assault and Clear Channel

Careening is out 10/28 via Dischord Records. Pre-order it here.

