Massachusetts indie-punk outfit Born Without Bones will release their first album on Pure Noise Records Dancer next month. The quartet have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with an aggressively melodic follow-up, “Fistful Of Bees,” which also has a music video.

Here’s what bassist Jim Creighton had to say about the song and video for “Fistful Of Bees.”

I wrote the idea for “Fistful Of Bees” loosely from personal experiences that I had with my own father. When I was 14 I asked for a bass guitar for Christmas, I saw a blues band play at my mom’s friends cookout and was enamored with the instrument. My parents split when I was 5 and their relationship was often tumultuous after the divorce. Every Christmas was often full of fighting between them and neither had much money so my bass was a big ask. My father landscaped for an older gentleman who owned a music store in Brockton, MA. I often resented my father and on the way to the music store he was pestering me that the bass was going to be a waste of money ‘I don’t know why I am buying you this, you’re just gonna throw it in the closet in a month’ is what I remember him saying verbatim. This lit a fire in me like nothing had before, I told myself this was my ticket out of this endless family cycle. My father passed away in 2009 and I was never able to rub it in his face that I made it, but in my heart wherever he is, I think he may know now.

Listen to “Fistful Of Bees” below via FLOOD.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dancer”

02 “Don’t Speak”

03 “Fistful Of Bees”

04 “Heart At Home”

05 “XO Skeleton”

06 “Lurkin”

07 “Get Out”

08 “Sudden Relief”

09 “Show On The Road”

10 “Bother You”

11 “Bar Harbor”

TOUR DATES:

12/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint *

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Broadway*

12/10 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground*

12/11 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

12/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls *

12/15 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot *

12/16 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

12/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto Project *

12/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk *

* w/ Housewife, Heart to Gold

Dancer is out 11/4 on Pure Noise Records.