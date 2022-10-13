Watch Tove Lo Cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

News October 13, 2022 7:46 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Tove Lo is releasing a new album tonight, Dirt Femme, her first self-released project. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — including “True Romance” and “2 Die 4,” and “Grapefruit.” On the cusp of releasing Dirt Femme, the Swedish pop performer paid homage to one of the ultimate figures in her field by covering Robyn’s eternally great “Dancing On My Own.”

Visiting Like A Version, Tove stripped the clubby original down to a somber piano ballad. “I think it’s just the most perfect pop song,” Tove said. Lyrically, it’s so simple, so clear. You can really see it in front of you. It just stayed with me all these years.”

Also this week, the Phillies were caught belting out “Dancing On My Own” after beating the Cardinals in the MLB playoffs — though technically the Red Sox did the same thing last year (celebrate with Robyn’s 2010 hit song, that is). Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (who is apparently the Phillies’ unofficial DJ) told MLB.com: “There’s no deeper meaning or backstory to it, other than it’s an absolute banger and we love singing it in the locker room.” He’s not wrong!

Watch Tove Lo covering Robyn below.

Dirt Femme is out 10/14 via Pretty Swede Records.

