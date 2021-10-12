Watch The Boston Red Sox Celebrate Playoff Series Win By Belting Out Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

Robyn’s 2010 electro-pop classic “Dancing On My Own” is a bit of a modern standard, a song that belongs to the world. A whole lot of people have covered “Dancing My Own” in the past decade: Kings Of Leon, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix. The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Calum Scott has 450 million views on his video for his “Dancing On My Own” cover. Somehow, though, the best “Dancing On My Own” cover might not come from a professional musician. It might be the one that the entire Boston Red Sox roster sang last night.

Last night, the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 when Kiké Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. With that victory, the Red Sox will move on to the American League Championship Series, and they celebrated in the locker room in the traditional time-honored baseball way, by spraying beer and champagne all over each other. They also sang a euphoric version of “Dancing On My Own,” which seems slightly less traditional. (Strictly speaking, this is more “drunken singalong” than “cover,” but you know what I mean.)

According to Vogue, “Dancing On My Own” is the walkup song for backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, so maybe that explains why the whole team loves the song so much. Or maybe the Boston Red Sox, as a group, just have really good taste in music. Either way, watch the singalong below.

https://twitter.com/magraber/status/1447759767728971776

The in-house organist for the Red Sox, it bears mentioning, is Josh Kantor, who also plays in the Baseball Project and who has a habit of playing indie rock songs during games. That doesn’t have much to do with the Robyn thing, since Robyn doesn’t make indie rock, but it’s cool regardless.