Watch The Boston Red Sox Celebrate Playoff Series Win By Belting Out Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

News October 12, 2021 12:52 PM By Tom Breihan

Watch The Boston Red Sox Celebrate Playoff Series Win By Belting Out Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

News October 12, 2021 12:52 PM By Tom Breihan

Robyn’s 2010 electro-pop classic “Dancing On My Own” is a bit of a modern standard, a song that belongs to the world. A whole lot of people have covered “Dancing My Own” in the past decade: Kings Of Leon, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix. The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Calum Scott has 450 million views on his video for his “Dancing On My Own” cover. Somehow, though, the best “Dancing On My Own” cover might not come from a professional musician. It might be the one that the entire Boston Red Sox roster sang last night.

Last night, the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 when Kiké Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. With that victory, the Red Sox will move on to the American League Championship Series, and they celebrated in the locker room in the traditional time-honored baseball way, by spraying beer and champagne all over each other. They also sang a euphoric version of “Dancing On My Own,” which seems slightly less traditional. (Strictly speaking, this is more “drunken singalong” than “cover,” but you know what I mean.)

According to Vogue, “Dancing On My Own” is the walkup song for backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, so maybe that explains why the whole team loves the song so much. Or maybe the Boston Red Sox, as a group, just have really good taste in music. Either way, watch the singalong below.

https://twitter.com/magraber/status/1447759767728971776

The in-house organist for the Red Sox, it bears mentioning, is Josh Kantor, who also plays in the Baseball Project and who has a habit of playing indie rock songs during games. That doesn’t have much to do with the Robyn thing, since Robyn doesn’t make indie rock, but it’s cool regardless.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    6 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    3 hours ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest