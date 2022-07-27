Since departing from the major-label system, Swedish pop star Tove Lo has put out some cool-as-hell tracks. Her recent run of singles — “How Long,” “No One Dies From Love,” and “True Romance” — will all appear on her upcoming new album Dirt Femme. Today, she’s sharing another single from it, “2 Die 4,” which contains a sample of the synth instrumental hit “Popcorn” that was recorded by Hot Butter in 1972.

“With ‘2 Die 4’ I wanted ‘instantly iconic’ energy,” Tove Lo said in a statement. “I’ve never sampled anything before, and this feels like the perfect first moment. Lyrically I wanted it to be that ‘pick me up when I’m feeling down’ song. At first, it’s like a warm hug, then you shake it off, let out a scream and start dancing!”

Watch a video for the track below.

Dirt Femme is out 10/14 via Pretty Swede Records.