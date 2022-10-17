Next week, Fred again.. is releasing Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), a new entry in his Actual Life album series in which he collects audio from friends and builds songs around them. So far, we’ve heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” “Bleu (Better With Time),” and “Kammy (Like I Do),” and today he’s back with another track from it. “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” was inspired by the pop singer Delilah Montagu, and samples her 2021 track “Lost Keys.” Check it out below.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is out 10/28 via Atlantic.