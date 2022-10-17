Fred again.. – “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)”

New Music October 17, 2022 12:27 PM By James Rettig
0

Fred again.. – “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)”

New Music October 17, 2022 12:27 PM By James Rettig
0

Next week, Fred again.. is releasing Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), a new entry in his Actual Life album series in which he collects audio from friends and builds songs around them. So far, we’ve heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” “Bleu (Better With Time),” and “Kammy (Like I Do),” and today he’s back with another track from it. “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” was inspired by the pop singer Delilah Montagu, and samples her 2021 track “Lost Keys.” Check it out below.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is out 10/28 via Atlantic.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weezer Respond To Prank Utah Billboard With One Of Their Own

2 days ago 0

Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

3 days ago 0

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

4 days ago 0

Criss Angel Almost Killed Ginuwine

4 days ago 0

Blink-182 – “Edging”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest