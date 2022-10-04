Fred again.. – “Kammy (Like I Do)”

New Music October 4, 2022 10:39 AM By James Rettig
0

UK producer Fred again.. is releasing a new album at the end of the album, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), the third installment of his Actual Life series that collects various audio ephemera and builds songs around them. We’ve heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face)” and “Bleu (Better With Time)” from it already, and today he’s sharing the bouncy “Kammy (Like I Do),” which sounds ready for the club. Check it out below.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is out 10/28 on Atlantic.

James Rettig Staff

