The UK superproducer Fred again.. has just announced the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out at the end of October, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) will continue Fred’s tendency to build tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio he encounters on Instagram, and samples of his favorite songs — the sounds he encounters in his “actual life.” It’s preceded today by “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” a moody but briskly vibrating dance track that samples the vocals from his most-played track of the year, 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have.” Listen below.

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is out 10/28 on Atlantic.