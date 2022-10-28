Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Changes

New Music October 28, 2022 9:03 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Changes

New Music October 28, 2022 9:03 AM By Chris DeVille
0

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been enjoying a prolific October even by their own robust standards, and we at Stereogum have been celebrating right along with them via a cover story, a guide to the band’s best songs, and signed vinyl giveaway.

The Melbourne band, one of the most formidable live acts in the world, also somehow finds time to release more albums than almost anyone, with an admirable degree of quality control. This month they’ve already released two albums, the Can-inspired cut-and-paste exercise Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava (for which they jammed their way into songs in the studio and edited them together afterwards) and the motorik rave-up Laminated Denim (comprising two 15-minute songs, each one written at 120 bpm to mimic the pulse of a ticking clock). Today they’re back with the last album of this October outpouring.

Related

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard started working on Changes way back in 2017. Originally it was supposed to be the fifth and final album they released that year, a single album-length song toggling between two keys that, per bandleader Stu Mackenzie, really shouldn’t work together. But Mackenzie ultimately decided Changes needed more work, so they let it marinate and evolve indefinitely. Over the course of half a decade, the band kept returning to “Change,” the album’s central song, applying their increasingly seasoned musicianship to the project. Eventually several other songs sprouted from “Change,” incorporating bits and pieces of the original composition. Finally, five years later, it’s ready for release.

When I spoke with Mackenzie’s bandmates Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Lucas Harwood for my King Gizzard feature, they said they tend to think of Changes as a “magnum opus.” Below, hear for yourself whether it lives up to such a lofty description.

Changes is out now on KGLW.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2022

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

4 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

4 days ago 0

Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring Due To Ankylosing Spondylitis

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest

WordPress database error: [Deadlock found when trying to get lock; try restarting transaction]
UPDATE wp_aioseo_notifications SET `id` = '99', `slug` = '62d6eb064962f', `title` = 'Deprecated Filters Detected', `content` = 'Warning: AIOSEO has detected the use of filters that have been deprecated on your site. These filters may be in use by another plugin or your theme. If that is the case, these filters most likely will not work with this plugin. Please make sure you have updated all your plugins. If you have manually added these filters, please <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://aioseo.com/docs/aioseo-filter-hooks/?utm_source=WordPress&#038;utm_campaign=liteplugin&#038;utm_medium=deprecated-filters-notice\">check out our documentation</a> for the updated filters to use.<ul><li><strong>aioseop_canonical_url</strong></li><li><strong>aioseop_attachment_title</strong></li><li><strong>aiosp_opengraph_meta</strong></li></ul>', `type` = 'warning', `level` = NULL, `notification_id` = NULL, `notification_name` = 'deprecated-filters-v2', `start` = '2022-07-19 17:33:58', `end` = NULL, `button1_label` = 'Remind Me Later', `button1_action` = 'http://action#notification/deprecated-filters-reminder', `button2_label` = NULL, `button2_action` = NULL, `dismissed` = 0, `new` = '1', `updated` = '2022-10-29 01:23:32' WHERE 1 = 1 AND `id` = '99' /* 1 = 1 */