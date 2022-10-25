Win Signed Copies Of All Three New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Albums On Vinyl

Giveaway October 25, 2022 2:14 PM By Stereogum
0

Win Signed Copies Of All Three New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Albums On Vinyl

Giveaway October 25, 2022 2:14 PM By Stereogum
0

This month is all about King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. The Australian psych-rock band, the subject of Stereogum’s latest Cover Story, has already released two albums in October — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava and Laminated Denim — and they’ve got one more on the away, Changes, which arrives on October 28.

Stereogum is giving away signed copies (by the whole band) of all three new King Gizzard albums on vinyl to one (1) lucky winner.

To be eligible to win, the email you enter with must be subscribed to our newsletter, the Stereogum Digest, at the time we select a winner. Winner must be located in the United States and will be chosen randomly. One entry per email. We’ll contact you at that email if you win.

To enter, submit your email address in the form below or here. Submissions close and the winner will be chosen on October 30, 2022 at 1PM ET.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes are out this month via KGLW.

Related

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Stereogum Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

1 day ago 0

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

1 day ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

2 days ago 0

more from Giveaway

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest