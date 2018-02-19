Giveaway

5a-gum-2-1519058824

Win A Limited Edition John Lennon Figure From Molecule8

Molecule8 is a company that makes collectible figures, and they recently got permission from Yoko Ono and the John Lennon Estate to create a lifelike…
Stereogum | February 19, 2018 - 12:02 pm
image001-1-1518470065

Win The Velvet Underground’s 50th Anniversary Career-Spanning Box Set

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Velvet Underground's debut, with The Velvet Underground & Nico, and the celebration stretched into this year with…
Stereogum | February 13, 2018 - 11:02 am
unnamed-1504116582

Win David Bowie’s A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982) 13-LP Vinyl Box Set

For the last couple years, Parlophone Records has been releasing expansive vinyl collections cataloging the entirety of David Bowie's long career. The third in the…
Stereogum | September 12, 2017 - 12:14 pm
ghgiveaway

Win George Harrison’s Career-Spanning The Vinyl Collection Box Set + Expanded Edition Memoir

George Harrison would have been 74 on February 25th, and to commemorate the late Beatles' birthday, all of Harrison's solo studio albums are being released…
Stereogum | February 21, 2017 - 3:53 pm
rihanna_bundle_availablenow_1946x864

Win Rihanna’s Limited Edition 15LP Vinyl Box Set

Rihanna's eight studio albums -- 2005's Music Of The Sun, 2006's A Girl Like Me, 2007's Good Girl Gone Bad, 2009's Rated R, 2010's Loud,…
Stereogum | December 19, 2016 - 4:46 pm
Wavves Band for Fender

Win A Fender Offset Mustang In Olive Green

Last month, Fender launched a new line of Offset electric guitar and bass models that are meant to serve as an affordable and accessible entry…
Stereogum | November 1, 2016 - 4:24 pm
Win Bright Eyes' <em>The Studio Albums 2000-2011</em> 10LP Vinyl Box Set

Win Bright Eyes’ The Studio Albums 2000-2011 10LP Vinyl Box Set

Conor Oberst is releasing a new solo album, Ruminations, in a few weeks; a couple weeks after that, Saddle Creek Records will reissue six Bright…
Stereogum | October 4, 2016 - 11:35 am
image001

Win A Limited Edition Blink-182 10LP Vinyl Box Set

Blink-182 has had a storied run (that's still going if you count the Tom DeLonge-less California, which was released this past summer), and their legacy…
Stereogum | September 26, 2016 - 2:21 pm
Win David Bowie's <em>WHO CAN I BE NOW? (1974-1976)</em> 13-LP Vinyl Box Set

Win David Bowie’s WHO CAN I BE NOW? (1974-1976) 13LP Vinyl Box Set

WHO CAN I BE NOW? (1974-1976) is the second in a series of box sets spanning the length of David Bowie's career. Since the first…
Stereogum | September 7, 2016 - 11:35 am
Phil Collins Signed Tote

Win A Signed Phil Collins Reissues Vinyl Box Set

Last week we brought you a conversation between rapper Action Bronson and one of his musical heroes, Phil Collins, who is launching a comeback this…
Stereogum | March 25, 2016 - 11:11 am
Win George Fest 3xLP & Fender Acoustic Guitar

Win George Fest 3xLP Vinyl & A Fender Acoustic Guitar

Today is the late George Harrison's birthday and also, not coincidentally, the release date for George Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of George
Stereogum | February 25, 2016 - 5:31 pm
Win David Bowie's FIVE YEARS 1969 - 1973 13 LP Vinyl Box Set

Win David Bowie’s FIVE YEARS 1969 – 1973 13LP Vinyl Box Set

When it comes to David Bowie, there's a few consecutive five-year spans that you could arguably call his best, and the period from 1969 through…
Stereogum | September 17, 2015 - 3:08 pm
Win A Flyaway To Boston To See Kraftwerk

Win A Flyaway To See Kraftwerk In Boston

Big Kraftwerk fan? Want the opportunity to go see them for free? Never been to Bean Town? Here's your chance! We're giving away a trip…
Stereogum | August 19, 2015 - 3:04 pm
Win 4 New Joy Division Vinyl Reissues

Win 4 New Joy Division Vinyl Reissues

Joy Division's iconic single "Love Will Tear Us Apart" turned 35 last month and, to honor the special occasion, both of the band's studio albums…
James Rettig | July 24, 2015 - 2:03 pm
Daft Punk box set

Win Daft Punk’s Alive Vinyl Box Set

Later this month Daft Punk will release their seminal live albums Alive 1997 and Alive 2007 together as limited edition vinyl box set. As previously
Chris DeVille | December 8, 2014 - 1:48 pm
1 2 3 4 ...

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 