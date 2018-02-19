Features
Win A Limited Edition John Lennon Figure From Molecule8
Molecule8
is a company that makes collectible figures, and they recently got permission from Yoko Ono and the John Lennon Estate to create a lifelike…
Stereogum
|
February 19, 2018 - 12:02 pm
Win The Velvet Underground’s 50th Anniversary Career-Spanning Box Set
Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Velvet Underground's debut, with
The Velvet Underground & Nico
, and the celebration stretched into this year with…
Stereogum
|
February 13, 2018 - 11:02 am
Win David Bowie’s
A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)
13-LP Vinyl Box Set
For the last couple years, Parlophone Records has been releasing expansive vinyl collections cataloging
the entirety
of David Bowie's long career. The third in the…
Stereogum
|
September 12, 2017 - 12:14 pm
Win George Harrison’s Career-Spanning
The Vinyl Collection
Box Set + Expanded Edition Memoir
George Harrison would have been 74 on February 25th, and to commemorate the late Beatles' birthday, all of Harrison's solo studio albums are being released…
Stereogum
|
February 21, 2017 - 3:53 pm
Win Rihanna’s Limited Edition 15LP Vinyl Box Set
Rihanna's eight studio albums -- 2005's
Music Of The Sun
, 2006's
A Girl Like Me
, 2007's
Good Girl Gone Bad
, 2009's
Rated R
, 2010's
Loud
,…
Stereogum
|
December 19, 2016 - 4:46 pm
Win A Fender Offset Mustang In Olive Green
Last month,
Fender
launched a new line of Offset electric guitar and bass models that are meant to serve as an affordable and accessible entry…
Stereogum
|
November 1, 2016 - 4:24 pm
Win Bright Eyes’
The Studio Albums 2000-2011
10LP Vinyl Box Set
Conor Oberst is releasing a new solo album,
Ruminations
, in a few weeks; a couple weeks after that, Saddle Creek Records will reissue six Bright…
Stereogum
|
October 4, 2016 - 11:35 am
Win A Limited Edition Blink-182 10LP Vinyl Box Set
Blink-182 has had a storied run (that's still going if you count the Tom DeLonge-less
California
, which
was released
this past summer), and their legacy…
Stereogum
|
September 26, 2016 - 2:21 pm
Win David Bowie’s
WHO CAN I BE NOW? (1974-1976)
13LP Vinyl Box Set
WHO CAN I BE NOW? (1974-1976)
is the second in a series of box sets spanning
the length
of David Bowie's career. Since the first…
Stereogum
|
September 7, 2016 - 11:35 am
Win A Signed Phil Collins Reissues Vinyl Box Set
Last week we brought you
a conversation
between rapper Action Bronson and one of his musical heroes, Phil Collins, who is launching a comeback this…
Stereogum
|
March 25, 2016 - 11:11 am
Win
George Fest
3xLP Vinyl & A Fender Acoustic Guitar
Today is the late George Harrison's birthday and also, not coincidentally, the release date for
George Fest: A Night To Celebrate The Music Of George
…
Stereogum
|
February 25, 2016 - 5:31 pm
Win David Bowie’s
FIVE YEARS 1969 – 1973
13LP Vinyl Box Set
When it comes to David Bowie, there's a few consecutive five-year spans that you could arguably call his best, and the period from 1969 through…
Stereogum
|
September 17, 2015 - 3:08 pm
Win A Flyaway To See Kraftwerk In Boston
Big Kraftwerk fan? Want the opportunity to go see them for free? Never been to Bean Town? Here's your chance! We're giving away a trip…
Stereogum
|
August 19, 2015 - 3:04 pm
Win 4 New Joy Division Vinyl Reissues
Joy Division's iconic single "Love Will Tear Us Apart" turned 35 last month and, to honor the special occasion, both of the band's studio albums…
James Rettig
|
July 24, 2015 - 2:03 pm
Win Daft Punk’s
Alive
Vinyl Box Set
Later this month Daft Punk will release their seminal live albums
Alive 1997
and
Alive 2007
together as limited edition vinyl box set. As
previously
…
Chris DeVille
|
December 8, 2014 - 1:48 pm
