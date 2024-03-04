Win Passes To Big Ears ’24 + André 3000: New Blue Sun Live

Stereogum has partnered with Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN to give away a pair of 2024 4-Day Weekend Passes and a pair of passes to a performance of André 3000: New Blue Sun LIVE to one lucky winner.

Big Ears Festival, hailed as “one of the world’s greatest music bashes” by The New York Times, returns for its 2024 edition March 21 – 24 in Knoxville, TN. The festival boasts 200+ concerts plus films, conversations, and exhibitions, featuring a kaleidoscope of genres including rock, folk, jazz, hip-hop, classical, and more.

Spread across 12+ venues in downtown Knoxville, TN, the event promises 4 days of musical adventure with a lineup including the just announced 4-day, 5 performance residency of André 3000’s New Blue Sun LIVE alongside Herbie Hancock, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, Digable Planets, Jon Batiste, Laurie Anderson, Rhiannon Giddens, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones. In addition, the live painting of punk Picasso, Steve Keene, rounds out the festival’s offerings. Tickets, including 4-day passes and single-day options, as well as full lineup and schedule are available at bigearsfestival.org.