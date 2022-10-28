Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Jordon Zadorozny — who performs as Blinker The Star — notably spent the ’90s releasing much-loved albums like his 1993 self-titled and 1996’s A Bourgeois Kitten. He also famously contributed to Hole’s Celebrity Skin (specifically, “Reasons to Be Beautiful”), helped produce Chris Cornell’s 2003 solo album Scream, and has steadily been releasing albums leading all the way up to last year’s Arista. Also of note: last year, Lindsey Buckingham gave Zadorozny and bandmate Brad Laner a retroactive songwriting credit upon realizing he’d accidentally plagiarized their song “Swan Song.” Well, next month Blinker The Star has a new album out called Love Oblast, and today they’re sharing a new single called “Walk Through The Park.”

“‘Walk Through The Park’ is a hazy, wistful, and surreal meditation on certain moments of a relationship that live on in one’s memory,” Zadorozny says. “I was sad and going through a breakup when I wrote it and I missed a lot of the things that we did together.”

“In the aftermath of my relationship, I wanted to devote my energy to something constructive, so I decided to capture a musical snapshot of that moment in my life while taking stock of the last few years too,” Zadorozny adds of Love Oblast.

“I see it as a quasi-concept record. To be as of the moment as possible, I gave myself a four week deadline within which to finish it – here are my emotional, musical and intellectual preoccupations restricted to one month in time. I had already finished the advance singles, but the lion’s share of the record was done in September.”

Zadorozny also talks about the way this album nods to his Ukrainian ancestry and the ongoing war: “The horrifying invasion of Ukraine is something that troubles me deeply and that I follow closely,” he says. “Though my emotions about the war weren’t expressed directly in the music, there was a darkness permeating the recording sessions.”

He adds: “As a kid, I loved the lavish Ukrainian Christmas dinners that my grandmother prepared on January 7. And my father inherited his aunts’ Ukrainian Easter egg painting wizardry.”

Listen to “Walk Through The Park” below.

Love Oblast is out 11/10.