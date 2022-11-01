Next week, Vancouver indie rockers (and 2019 Best New Bands alums) Dumb will release their sophomore album Pray 4 Tomorrow. We’ve heard a few tracks from the album already: lead single “Pull Me Up” and “Excuse Me?.” Today, they’re sharing the uptempo, guitar-driven number “Civic Duty.”

“Don’t let the melody fool you — what sounds like a summer pop ditty is a mediation on state-sanctioned violence,” says the band of “Civic Duty.” “‘These boys from out of town keep missing all the best things ‘bout this place’ is a reference to how RCMP graduates are relocated to a remote community that is not their own.”

Listen below.

Pray 4 Tomorrow is out 11/11 on Mint Records.