Dumb – “Civic Duty”

New Music November 1, 2022 10:39 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Dumb – “Civic Duty”

New Music November 1, 2022 10:39 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Next week, Vancouver indie rockers (and 2019 Best New Bands alums) Dumb will release their sophomore album Pray 4 Tomorrow. We’ve heard a few tracks from the album already: lead single “Pull Me Up” and “Excuse Me?.” Today, they’re sharing the uptempo, guitar-driven number “Civic Duty.”

“Don’t let the melody fool you — what sounds like a summer pop ditty is a mediation on state-sanctioned violence,” says the band of “Civic Duty.” “‘These boys from out of town keep missing all the best things ‘bout this place’ is a reference to how RCMP graduates are relocated to a remote community that is not their own.”

Listen below.

Pray 4 Tomorrow is out 11/11 on Mint Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing “Very Polarizing” Ron DeSantis Onstage In Florida

2 days ago 0

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

14 hours ago 0

Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover

3 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest