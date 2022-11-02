Here’s The Cast Of The Almost Famous Musical Doing “Tiny Dancer”

Since 2018, Cameron Crowe has been working on turning his 2000 coming-of-age movie Almost Famous — in which an upstart teenage music journalist goes on tour with a rock band in the 1970s, mirroring former Rolling Stone correspondent Crowe’s own life experience — into a Broadway musical. Earlier this year we got word that it was finally happening for real.

Now that the show has opened, Crowe brought a preview to The Tonight Show. Crowe sat for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon (who, you may recall, had a role in the movie) and told him about the Zeppelin-inspired name he almost used instead of Almost Famous. He also brought along the cast for a run through Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” re-creating the film’s most iconic scene. You can see it all below.

Almost Famous: The Musical tickets are available here.