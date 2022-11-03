These days, Kurt Vile seems to lead a charmed existence. He’s carved out a niche by making ragged, expansive guitar jams, and nobody expects him to be anything that he’s not. Vile released his album (Watch My Moves) earlier this year, and now he’s hanging out with Pavement and Terry Allen, making Senatorial endorsements, and occasionally popping up on late-night TV shows. Last night, Vile did the latter.

Kurt Vile and his band the Violators were musical guests on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. They played the shaggy and elliptical (Watch My Moves) single “Hey Like A Child,” and the experience didn’t seem to raise their heartrates even a tiny little bit. Watch Vile do his thing below.

That visit to Seth Meyers also gave Vile a chance to meet “Weird Al” Yankovic, who was on the show with his cinematic counterpart Daniel Radcliffe. They really do look like they could be related.

(Watch My Moves) is out now on Verve.