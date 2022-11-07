Jordana – “You’re In The Way”

Jordana – “You’re In The Way”

Later this week, Jordana is releasing a new EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, the follow-up to last year’s full-length Face The Wall. We’ve heard “Is It Worth It Now” and “SYT” from it already, and today Jordana is sharing one more single before the whole EP’s out, the laidback “You’re In The Way,” which she says is “about getting to know yourself again after seemingly wasting time investing in someone else.” Check it out below.

I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking is out 11/11 via Grand Jury.

