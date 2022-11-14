We’ve Got A File On You: Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Buress has quietly been a staple of Chicago’s independent hip-hop scene for the past 20 years.

At this point, he’s is a towering figure in standup, who’s racked up many of comedy’s biggest resume lines: an SNL stint, a beloved sitcom character (Lincoln, Ilana Glazer’s doofy fuckbuddy on Broad City), an Adult Swim swim hit (his laconic presence helped make The Eric Andre Show), helping take down a sexual predator (Bill Cosby), five standup specials, and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout it all, Buress has been writing verses and starring in videos for his college buddy Open Mike Eagle, as well as Jean Grae and Quelle Chris, Serengeti, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Chance The Rapper. A music enthusiast, he’s interviewed everyone from Mitski to Lizzo on his podcast The Handsome Rambler, where he and guests freestyle and mess around on theremins and synthesizers while they chat. He’s toured with his DJ project, DJ Burgerfeet. He hired Flying Lotus to be the house DJ on his short-lived Comedy Central show Why? With Hannibal Buress. His comedy has skewered hip-hop, with parody songs like “Gibberish Rap” and indie rock (see his “Move to Philly” monologue or the Ariel Pink episode of The Eric Andre Show). He’s shared the stage with, and seems to know, just about everybody in hip-hop.

Buress is now attempting to make the tricky transition from music-adjacent comedian to rapper. He released his first self-titled EP under the moniker Eshu Tune (named for a trickster god from Nigerian mythology) in May, and last week, dropped a new single “Knee Brace.” Standup and acting, which Buress has repeatedly said he’s bored of and flat-out “doesn’t like” respectively, are on hold as he tours his music — popping out to play his tracks at friends like Danny Brown, the Roots and Robert Glasper’s shows, and seemingly DIY booking his own gigs around the country.

The lines between musical comics, comics with music side-projects, musicians who do comedy, and musicians who are just funny, are flimsy and overly-fussy. Especially in hip-hop, where there are traditions of comedy rap from Fresh Prince to Odd Future, full-fledged crossover successes like Childish Gambino, and comics guesting or being sampled on songs. Buress has arguably been and done all of the above. But while there’s an ongoing boom in musical comedy (Bo Burnham, Whitmer Thomas, Zack Fox, Cat Cohen, James Acaster, Dylan Adler, Jaboukie Young-White), Eshu Tune is firmly planted in the music world.

Eshu Tune songs are funny, but Buress can rap. This has been clear since his feature on Open Mike Eagle’s “Doug Stamper” in 2014, which showed that his nerdy offbeat persona and nonchalant delivery works as well on a rap verse as it does playing a dentist. Buress always plays himself and he’s not putting on a front in his rap. The main refrain of “Knee Brace” goes: “Hit it from the back with my knee brace on/ The velcro part keep catching the thong.” He later adds over a clean, mid-tempo club beat, “Shawty acting all bumfuzzled/ Everything is cattywumpus.” Other songs lean into silly, meta bits about veneers, bowling, and how to sample.

Eshu Tune’s funniest tracks, though, are the more serious ones, which transpose his off-kilter humor onto earnest topics like being a new parent. On “Kept About 3,” he raps through an anxiety spiral about accidentally losing his baby in a bet. “Donde Esta” and “Back In The City” are classic origin story songs, where he reflects on Cosby, his issues with alcohol and gambling, and building up the confidence to finally do music.

While Buress can’t escape the shadow of his own name or wildly successful comedy career, he’s admirably committed to starting over as a rapper. If that career suggests anything, it’s that he’s smart, funny and a good enough performer to do his thing in any medium. Buress chatted with us about getting bored with comedy and revisited some of the many musical highlights of his career.

Eshu Tune and “Knee Brace” (2022)

Why did you create Eshu Tune, and what made you want it to be a standalone project from your comedy?

HANNIBAL BURESS: Once everything was shut down in 2020, it allowed me to really focus on it. ‘Cause everything else was weird. Standup gigs were weird. The TV and movies that were active at the time, they were weird. You had to have a wristband, take tests every day. You stay in this resort, the crew stays in this resort. I realized, “Oh, I don’t like acting that much. I don’t even like money that much. So I’m gonna just go to Hawaii and go to the studio and do this.”

I always wanted to do music. I dabbled in it and recorded. On my old podcast, The Handsome Rambler, we’d veer off and freestyle a lot. We’d also started making jingles for our advertisers, ’cause I hated just doing regular ad reads. So we would kind of over-deliver and produce our own songs, instead of reading the copy. That’s actually where my school of writing hooks comes from, writing ad jingles every week.

Once stuff started to open up, that allowed me to test the songs and see how people respond to stuff. That forced me to start structuring things better, learn how to select songs for the set, curate, see what people respond to. Just in the last week, I feel like I’ve got my live set down.

Is it interesting to be an amateur again? Going from the top of your game, being able to do virtually whatever you want, to playing small rooms, all this 101 stuff?

BURESS: Yeah, it’s really fun. I do open mics, I perform for, like, six people sometimes. But I just have that feeling of momentum, of: Who knows what’s about to happen. I haven’t had that in a long time. ‘Cause I really don’t know. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening. Everytime I pop out somewhere, people say “Oh, I didn’t even know you rapped.” And I say, “That’s why I’m here, to let people know that I’m rapping.” It’s been cool ‘cause I’m not operating on autopilot, and I was in that space with standup. With standup, I was at a place where it was more of a show-me-the-money type mentality [Laughs]. ‘Cause I’ve been doing it since I was 19. It wasn’t really fun anymore. Even when stuff opened up, I just didn’t feel like taking many gigs even though they were out there. I’m doing one in December, but that’s it. Now I just look at standup as a way to convert people to the music. It’s my only comedy club of the entire year. I’m really just planting a lot of seeds for touring next year and festivals and releases.

I’m also producing. I produced the first half of the Eshu Tune EP. That gets kind of lost a little bit just because of the whole system — that gets lost a lot anyways with producers — but also because I’m the face and shifting from standup, people don’t even realize, “Oh, he made beats on this shit.” I’m learning keys, I’m learning other stuff that makes the live stuff better too. ‘Cause beyond anything else I want the live show to be dope.

Some of your songs could easily be standup pieces, like “Knee Brace.” But others are a lot more serious. Is Eshu Tune about making space to be more earnest or serious?

BURESS: It’s just a way to compartmentalize. Once I found a name, it was just a way to go: This is this, and this is that, and this is what we do over here. Maybe they work together sometimes. Even in the silly songs, being able to get some messages in there, or different frustrations. You know “Knee Brace” is a little bit about people giving me pushback within this space, and not getting support from a couple people.

Is there an artistic difference to you between comedy music and funny songs?

BURESS: There’s just a difference in flow and performance. When I’m doing comedy live, it’s really tough for me to get into flow-state. Because processes are kinda delicate with the audience. If somebody yells out, you know, it disrupts a story, especially if it’s a longer piece. Especially if I’m in a small venue, and somebody is filming me, it’s super disruptive. I stop the whole shit. Like, please stop. When I’m doing music, I don’t care. If you’re filming, as long as they’re not blocking my camera guy, I can still lock in and do my shit. For the music shows, the conversation is already set. I’m doing these songs, I got a set list. I might veer off, the banter might be something, but it’s set. Whereas, in comedy, you’ve got stuff planned but the audience can shift it. Over time I started developing more set pieces that had more predictability like “Gibberish Rap” or a DJ with sound cues or something on a screen, stuff I can depend on, that works no matter what, that helps people see what’s in my brain a little bit better.

Winning A College Rap Battle Against Open Mike Eagle At Southern Illinois University (2002-2004)

You were in a rap scene when you were in undergrad, at Southern Illinois University, which is where you met Open Mike Eagle. You once beat him in a freestyle battle. How did that go down? Back then, were you ever considering the music route instead of comedy?

BURESS: I don’t think I considered it then, seriously, because it didn’t seem as feasible or accessible as comedy. You know, 2002, rap was very mainstream, very record deals-oriented. There were independent scenes, but the alternative or independent hip-hop game was definitely a grind. You know, that was when Nelly popped, that was when Ludacris was popping.

Open Mike wasn’t even doing songs yet. At that time, he was just a really dope freestyle rapper and battle rapper. But yes, I did beat him once in a freestyle battle … somehow [LaughsLaughs]. I knew battle rapping was all about the reaction from the crowd. So I took that opportunity to get up there and be funny. And I was the better overall rapper at the time, or in that moment, that crowd thought so.

“Gibberish Rap” (2012)

“Gibberish Rap” was one the first times music really showed up in your set. You’d perform it live like, five times in a row and bring ballerinas out to dance to it. It became kind of a cornerstone of your live show.

BURESS: Yeah, that was when Tony [Trimm, DJ and co-host of The Handsome Rambler] had his mixtape Charcuteries And Champagne. I hosted it and he was playing different beats and I was freestyling, talking. And I was like “I like that beat a lot.” It just had a lot of momentum to it. Even now, these days, that’s the kind of beat I connect to you. Just driving, that pace, a lot of stuff I really like is around that BPM, which I’m guessing is in the 140s.

Do you feel like that song was the blueprint for your music now?

BURESS: Well, what happened was — ’cause there’s other stuff on there, some other freestyles on that project. But that was the one where I was like “Oh, that’s something.” Even though… [Laughs] I should’ve finished the words, but I just felt like my energy on there was right. At the time, creatively, I think I felt really fearless or something. Because we just did it and I was really hyped to put it on SoundCloud, send it around, media started covering it.

Yeah, and then when it came to doing it live, I wanted to have dancers … because I was confident in it, but I wasn’t fully confident in it yet [Laughs] So to protect my own brain and the song a little bit, at first I was like, let’s have some typical hip-hop dancers and whatnot. But then I saw this video of my friend Jabari [Johnson], who used to throw these parties, R&B Only, which was this really dope touring/concert series. And he had these ballerinas, and they were dancing to “Bandz A Make Her Dance” by [Juicy J]. The ballerinas were probably inspired by Kanye. I just liked seeing ballet juxtaposed with that type of music, so I reached out and I asked about those dancers, so he linked me with them, and they came by and we did it for the first time at the Front Bar at the Knitting Factory.

How’d it go over?

BURESS: I mean it was a spectacle. People like activity for their brain, you know? If you came to see me, you’re not expecting ballerinas to pop out, especially at the front bar of the free comedy show. I mean, I’d like to hear from people who saw it [Laughs].

I actually saw you do it when I was in college. It was really unexpected and really funny.

BURESS: Yeah, sometimes it didn’t go over. Which I mention on “Back On The City.” That was the last song I recorded and that’s me … I realized that I did that kind of joke song because I didn’t feel like I could fully do music yet. That track is kind of me expressing that.

“Get Yourself Together, Man. Move To Philly…” Monologue On The Eric Andre Show (2012)