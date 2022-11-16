Last we heard from Nashville’s Rosie Thomas, she was releasing the highly collaborative EP Lullabies For Parents, Vol 1, which came out in April and featured old pal Sufjan Stevens on a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” The two artists go back a long way — in 2012, Thomas came with Stevens on his Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice tour. Thomas also sang on Stevens’ second holiday box set, 2012’s Silver & Gold. Now, Thomas and Stevens have reunited for a new Christmas-themed single: the ghostly, gorgeously harmonized “We Should Be Together.” Listen below.