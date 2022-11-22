Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9M Acting Gig Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated

Ice Cube confirmed last year’s reports that he lost out on a $9 million acting gig because he wouldn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19. As The Los Angeles Times notes, the rapper talked about it in a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherfucking jab,” he said. “I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab and fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.” He went on to clarify: “I didn’t turn [$9 million] down. Them motherfuckers wouldn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Ice Cube was up for a starring role alongside Jack Black in a comedy that was called Oh Hell No, which was set to shoot in Hawaii a few weeks before he left the project. The film has been delayed. Earlier this month, it was announced that Eric Appel, the writer-director of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, would be taking over the project, which is apparently called Stepdude now.

Ice Cube has occasionally taken to social media to express his vaccine skepticism, and a couple years ago he was criticized for sharing anti-Semitic memes and Russian propaganda. Earlier this year, he linked up with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort to premiere an album from their supergroup Mount Westmore in the metaverse.