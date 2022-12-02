In the weeks since Mimi Parker died, several artists have covered Low’s music, including Jeff Tweedy and Robert Plant. Today we get another one from Lukas Frank, the Artist To Watch who records as Storefront Church, and his childhood friend Phoebe Bridgers.

Frank and Bridgers have teamed up on a cover of “Words” from Low’s 1994 debut I Could Live In Hope. Co-produced by Frank and Waylon Rector (who plays guitar on the track), it’s a staggeringly beautiful treatment of a remarkable song. Frank handles the drums, Spoon’s Alex Fischel plays piano, Daniel Rhine is on bass, and Cynthia Tolson arranged and performed the strings. Here’s what Frank wrote about the cover:

Our cover of Low’s song, ‘Words’, is out today. In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it—relieving, cathartic and honest. This cover features Phoebe, who I’ve known since we were little kids. I couldn’t be more grateful for her contribution and support, both now and over the years. My co-producer Waylon is also someone I’ve known for longer than I haven’t, but this is our first time officially producing something together and I’m proud of the result. Adding to the nostalgia of it all, the cover art is by graphic design master @jamsayne and features a photo my mom took of my sister 30 years ago. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to this song, to Low, and to all who listen.

Listen to the cover and the original “Words” below.