Band To Watch: Storefront Church

Lukas Frank is well aware that he only has so much control over the Storefront Church narrative at this point. The 27-year old doesn’t like the term “hired gun” and also admits it’s the best way to describe his role as a touring drummer for Portugal. The Man and Kitten prior to striking out on his own. It’s 2021, so if you basically spent 20 minutes in the same room as Phoebe Bridgers, that’s going in the one-sheet. In 2017, the two co-wrote a song that appeared on the Netflix southwestern drama Godless, so “one-time Phoebe Bridgers collaborator” is a main talking point. Both of them found that tag to be humorously reductive: “Years of playing in her mom’s basement counts for nothing now,” Frank jokes. DIIV’s Cole Smith appears on the opener and lead single of Storefront Church’s debut album As We Pass, another high-profile association that fails to fully explain the depth and longevity of their partnership. But if Frank is defined by his connections thus far, that’s really the entire point of his debut album As We Pass. “With this album, my life started to be about community vs. staying isolated.”

Frank estimates that a Storefront Church team photo encompassing everyone who contributed in some capacity would exceed 20 people — including his go-to collaborators Waylon Rector (Kitten), Jay Rudolph (Weyes Blood), and Henry Kwapis (Dijon). While Frank feels that he’s just getting started learning how to commingle his disparate influences and partnerships, As We Pass still boasts a distinct, singular vision. Radiohead was a formative band for Frank, he’s now obsessed with Scott Walker, and his vocals are somewhere in between, a sonorous croon that doesn’t sound like much else out there in 2021. Whether dabbling in piano balladry or digitally distorted post-punk, As We Pass is imbued with a panoramic sweep and heft that solidifies his place amongst more typically doomsaying label mates at Sargent House — “I’m the soft boy,” he laughs. If there’s an anachronistic, dignified air to As We Pass, it really isn’t an album that was meant for 2021. Frank estimates that it’s been done for at least two years, time spent shopping the album to labels, linking up with Sargent House, and then trying to find a release date that wouldn’t coincide with a natural or national disaster. He’s already a few weeks away from recording LP2.

Frank grew up in Pasadena and has stayed within Los Angeles his whole life — he considers “LA album” the most generous compliment you can pay to As We Pass. It’s the most accurate one as well; the baritone guitars and sweeping strings truly earn the well-worn qualifiers of “Western” and “cinematic,” equally evocative of David Lynch, Ennio Morricone, or There Will Be Blood. The existential, apocalyptic dread explored on As We Pass likewise feels endemic to a region where residents can literally watch the hills catch on fire and houses slide into the ocean; the post-societal visions of “After The Alphabet” quote directly from Frank’s poetic hero W.S. Merwin, and the lyrics are stocked with surrealist imagery of bloated bodies floating above palm trees amidst mundane evocations of the 2 and 5 freeways, Huntington Beach and The Grove.

But it’s also “Los Angeles” and “communal” in the way I remember LA, where artists and actors seem to end up in one’s social circle almost by accident. Frank started getting session work as a drummer at the age of 18 and quickly realized he was too opinionated to last in that role. “I found myself in this position over and over again where I had a lot of opinions about where things should be going, even vocal parts — stuff that wasn’t my jurisdiction,” Frank recalls. “You might as well just do it yourself if you have all these strong opinions about how things are supposed to be going.” Frank began singing at 20, solely a placeholder — “I was thinking I’d get a friend to sing… oh, I’ll pitch these to Phoebe or something.” But as Frank became emotionally invested in his own words, “She was maybe the first person I played a song for,” he says. “Because she’s so critical and I knew that she’d be brutal with me.”