BRATTY – “¿Y Cómo?” (Feat. Hinds)

New Music December 3, 2022 1:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Mexico bedroom-pop performer BRATTY (Jenny Juárez) has announced a guest-stacked EP, Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un, coming January 5. Following her 2021 LP tdbn, it features collabs with Metronomy, Yawners, Depresión Sonora, Álvaro Díaz, NSQK y Méne, and Cariño. “It’s my birthday party and the collaborators are my guests,” Juárez said in a statement. “A celebration of music.” To kick off said celebration, Juárez shared a joint track with Spanish garage-rock crew Hinds called “¿Y Cómo?”

“The opportunity arose to have a session with Hinds and I showed them this idea, which they loved and we finished writing it together,” said Juárez. “They added their garage style and ended up enchanting me. I’ve admired their group a lot since it is one of the few led by girls who play their own music.”

Listen to “¿Y Cómo?” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Mi Habitación” with Yawners
02 “Continental” with NSQK and Méne
03 “¿Y Cómo?” with Hinds
04 “Shh” with Álvaro Díaz
05 “Seguiremos Siendo” with Depresión Sonora
06 “Things Will Be Fine” with Metronomy

Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un is out 1/5 via Universal Music Mexico.

