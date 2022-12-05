Tenacious D, the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have been doing some high-profile cover work lately: The Who, Seals & Crofts, “Time Warp.” In a SiriusXM session over the weekend, the D took on Chris Isaak, their fellow actor/musician. Tenacious D have covered “Wicked Game” live, but when they play it for the cameras, you can truly luxuriate in the splendor of their acoustic guitar work and Jack Black’s burly/buttery vocals. Black doesn’t go for the full falsetto on the “Wicked Game” high note, but he commits, and the cover doesn’t feel like a joke. Below, watch Tenacious D’s “Wicked Game” cover and the video for the Chris Isaak original.