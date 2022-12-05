Caroline Polachek has spent the past year slowly releasing singles, including “Bunny Is A Rider,” “Billions,” and, most recently, “Sunset. Now she’s finally ready to announce a new album, the follow-up to the Chairlift expat’s debut solo album Pang. The album is called Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, and it’ll be released digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14, for you non-romantics out there).

Today, she’s also back with a new single, “Welcome To My Island,” which has a whole slew of producers. In addition to Polachek herself, the track has fingerprints from Dan Nigro, Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook, and Jim E-Stack. It’s a punchy, bright song that lets Polachek rip that voice as well as introduce her island, which we’ll presumably be hearing more of when Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is released next year.

Check it out below.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out 2/14 (digital) and 4/14 (physical).