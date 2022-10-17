Caroline Polachek – “Sunset”

New Music October 17, 2022 1:05 PM By James Rettig
0

Caroline Polachek – “Sunset”

New Music October 17, 2022 1:05 PM By James Rettig
0

Since Chairlift broke up a few years ago, Caroline Polachek has been carving out a little alt-pop lane under her own name. Since releasing her debut solo album Pang in 2019, the Connecticut-raised singer has collaborated with musicians like Flume and Hyd and put out two stray singles of her own, “Bunny Is A Rider” last year and “Billions‘ at the beginning of 2022.

Today, Polachek is back with a new song called “Sunset,” which she debuted live at Pitchfork in 2021. It was co-produced with Sega Bodega, and it comes with a video co-directed by Matt Copson and Polachek and shot in Barcelona.

Watch and listen below.

“Sunset” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weezer Respond To Prank Utah Billboard With One Of Their Own

2 days ago 0

Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

3 days ago 0

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

4 days ago 0

Criss Angel Almost Killed Ginuwine

4 days ago 0

Blink-182 – “Edging”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest