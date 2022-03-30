Last month, Australian producer Flume announced a new album called Palaces coming in May featuring guest spots from MAY-A, Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, and Vergen Maria. We’ve already heard lead single “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, and now Flume is sharing “Sirens” featuring Polachek. It’s also co-written and produced with Danny L Harle.

“Caroline and I had known each other for years, but she’d just moved to LA and we bumped into each other living down the street,” Flume says of “Sirens,” adding, “We started playing weekly games of Magic The Gathering with A.G. Cook and a few friends. We started doing a session, and Danny L Harle showed me a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals. I loved it and went back in on it during the pandemic.”

Polachek also says: “I was living by myself in London, and it was the darkest time in the pandemic. I was really going through it, feeling so small, unable to control anything in the world, and the lyric ‘sirens’ was in reference to constant ambulances I was hearing.”

This comes just days after Polachek posted a note to Instagram saying that she had sustained an injury after falling down the stairs of her tour bus and would have to cancel her upcoming dates opening for Dua Lipa.

“Life comes at you fast..,” she captioned. “i had a bad fall today down the stairs of our tour bus and tore my ankle, now back from the hospital but can’t walk on it for ten days. So heartbroken to now not be able to perform with @dualipa at the last couple shows of this absolute dream tour. Deepest apologies to you guys coming to my show in Tacoma on Wednesday, stand by for refund info. Much much love.”

Listen to “Sirens” below.

Palaces is out 5/20 via Future Classic and Transgressive.