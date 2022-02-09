It’s been a minute since Caroline Polachek released a solo single. Her last one was “Bunny Is A Rider” and it came out in July 2021. Since then, Polachek has guested on Charli XCX’s “New Shapes” with Christine And The Queens, hopped on Flume’s forthcoming album, did another guest spot on Murkage Dave’s track “Awful Things,” performed a few new songs in live settings, and inspired a TikTok dance. Now, Polachek is back with a brand-new psych-pop song called “Billions,” produced by Danny L Harle and featuring London’s Trinity Boys & Girls Choir. Along with the track is a music video co-directed by Polachek Matt Copson — watch it below.

“The overabundance of this world overwhelms me,” Polachek says of “Billions.” “Sometimes it seems like ultimate tragedy, the earth being pillaged and destroyed for it. Sometimes it seems pre-human, beyond morality, sublime. I don’t pick sides, I just live here, with you. How does it feel, being so rich?”

In related news, “Billions” will be part of a new 7″ single that also features a rework of Polachek’s collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never, “Long Road Home.” The track was originally released as the lead single off of OPN’s 2020 album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. You can pre-order that here.

Watch “Billions” below.

Here’s the “Long Road Home” rework:

TOURDATES:

02/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena*

02/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*

02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

02/15 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

02/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

02/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

02/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

02/21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

02/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

02/25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

02/26 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

03/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

03/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

03/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

03/05 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

03/10 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

03/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

03/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

03/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

03/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

03/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

03/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

03/22 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

03/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose*

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

03/30 – Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

07/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell*

07/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

08/28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

*with Dua Lipa