Murkage Dave – “Awful Things” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

Murkage Dave is a British singer who’s been the driving force behind Murkage Cartel, a Manchester arts organization. He’s put on club nights with the Streets’ Mike Skinner, and he recently worked with Tricky on the Lonely Guest project. Today, Murkage Dave has released two new singles, and one of them is a team-up with Caroline Polachek.

On “Awful Things,” Murkage Dave and Caroline Polachek sing over a heady beat that clearly draws its inspiration from turn-of-the-century UK garage. Murkage Dave and Polachek have very different voices, but they circle each other in some cool and interesting ways. Polachek has already experimented with plenty of different musical styles; just last week, for instance, she guested on Charli XCX’s single “New Shapes.” Polachek sounds totally natural on this kind of thoughtfully clubby R&B track. I’d love to hear her try more of it.

Along with “Awful Things,” Murkage Dave also just shared the new track “Please Don’t Move To London It’s A Trap.” It’s a strained meditation on an adapted hometown. You can hear both tracks below.