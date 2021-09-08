Tricky Announces New Collaborative Project Lonely Guest

New Music September 8, 2021 10:38 AM By James Rettig

A couple months ago, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, Polish singer Marta Złakowska, and the iconic British producer Tricky released a new track, “Pre War Tension,” under the name Lonely Guest. Today, Tricky has revealed that Lonely Guest is a collaborative project of his own conception. He’s also announced that the debut Lonely Guest album will be out in October. It’ll feature contributions from the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, Maximo Park’s Paul Smith, Oh Land, Rina Mushonga, and more. He started working on it after the tour behind his last album, 2020’s Fall To Pieces, was cancelled. New single “On A Move” features the London rapper Kway, who spills out words over an ominous Tricky beat. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lonely Guest” (Feat. Marta)
02 “Pre War Tension” (Feat. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky)
03 “Under” (Feat. Oh Land)
04 “Pay My Taxes” (Feat. Murkage Dave)
05 “Atmosphere” (Feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Marta, & Tricky)
06 “Move Me” (Feat. Marta)
07 “Pipe Dreamz” (Feat. Rina Mushonga)
08 “On A Move” (Feat. Kway)
09 “Christmas Trees” (Feat. Paul Smith)
10 “Big Bang Blues” (Feat. Breanna Barbara)

Lonely Guest is out 10/22 via False Idols. Pre-order it here.

