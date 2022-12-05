The Walkmen Announce Reunion Shows In Philadelphia, Chicago, & DC

Hang on, Sioban: It looks like the Walkmen’s reunion tour is expanding. After announcing a run of NYC shows — their first gigs in a decade — the indie rock veterans announced an appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival. Now they’ve added to their itinerary with two shows each in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington, DC, where all five members of the Walkmen originated before migrating to New York.

The band will spend a good chunk of May playing two-night stands in those cities: May 2 and 3 at Philly’s Union Transfer, May 19 and 20 at Chicago’s Metro, and May 25 and 26 at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club. Considering the shows are in the middle of the week and the Walkmen expanded their itinerary of New York shows from two to five, don’t be surprised to see them add more gigs in these cities if sales support it.