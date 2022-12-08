Before Damon Albarn gets to the Blur reunion, he’s releasing a new Gorillaz album album called Cracker Island in February. We’ve already heard a handful of studio versions of songs from it — the title track, “New Gold,” and “Baby Queen — plus a whole lot more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing the fourth official Cracker Island single, “Skinny Ape,” and it seems like they’ve got big plans for it.

A press release promises that Gorillaz will “revolutionize the very concept of musical performance” with a pair of events set to take place next week in Times Square and Piccadilly Circus. These “first-of-their-kind immersive experiences” will use AR technology to broadcast the four animated Gorillaz members in those locations on December 17 and December 18, respectively. Details on that are here.

“To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up,” Murdoc “said” in a statement. “Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

For now, here’s “Skinny Ape”:

Cracker Island is out 2/24 via Warner Records.