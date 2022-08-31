A week and a half ago, Gorillaz debuted “New Gold,” their collaboration with Tame Impala and the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown, at London’s All Points East festival. Today, the studio version has arrived along with news of a new Gorillaz album called Cracker Island, which shares its title with the group’s recent Thundercat collab.

Cracker Island comprises a tight 10 tracks, and its guest list is impressive even by Gorillaz standards. Beyond the names already mentioned, there are appearances from Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, and Adeleye Omotayo. There is a song called “Baby Queen,” but the tracklist does not indicate that it features Baby Queen. In this order, the producers credited are pop hit-maker Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz (which presumably refers to Damon Albarn), and longtime Gorillaz drummer Remi Kabaka Jr.

As for “New Gold,” it begins with synths that flicker, drone, and squeal as Kevin Parker drops one of his signature translucent vocal melodies. Brown joins in with some rap bars shortly after a heavy disco-funk beat drops. Soon they’re trading the mic, accented by house piano and the voice of Damon Albarn. By the time the track is over, it has developed a resemblance to the more uptempo dance tracks on Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush — those drums are unmistakable.

This doesn’t strike me as an iconic Gorillaz single on the level of “Clint Eastwood” or “Feel Good Inc.” or “Rhinestone Eyes,” but it’s hitting the spot. Below, see if you feel the same.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cracker Island” (Feat. Thundercat)

02 “Oil” (Feat. Stevie Nicks)

03 “The Tired Influencer”

04 “Tarantula”

05 “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)

06 “New Gold” (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

07 “Baby Queen”

08 “Tormenta” (Feat. Bad Bunny)

09 “Skinny Ape”

10 “Possession Island” (Feat. Beck)

Cracker Island is out 2/24 on Warner in the US and Parlophone in the UK.