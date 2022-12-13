Last month, The Breeders’ Kelley Deal and Ampline’s Mike Montgomery relaunched their joint project R. Ring, which they’ve technically only ever released one album as, 2017’s Ignite The Rest. Next month, R. Ring will release War Poems, We Rested, which features the already released single “Still Life.” Now, Deal and Montgomery are sharing another single, “Def Sup,” a bass-heavy track which also has a music video.

Opening up about “Def Sup,” the band’s drummer Laura King (also of Bat Fangs and Speed Stick) describes the track’s creation: “I had this beat in my head and I recorded it with Charles Chace (Speed Stick) at his Beep Wave Studio. We chopped it up a bit, then I recorded a bass track that seemed fitting. Charles added some angular guitar solos. I knew then that I had to take the tracks to Mike and Kelley to finish the song. They painted their magic on it and it really started to take shape and make sense. The words came from the excitement of a new relationship and promising self identity.”

Listen to and watch “Def Sup” below.

War Poems, We Rested is out 1/27 via Don Giovanni.