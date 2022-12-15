Sunny War – “Baby Bitch” (Ween Cover)
Nashville country-punk standout Sunny War will soon release a guest-stacked album called Anarchist Gospel, from which we’ve already heard tracks like “No Reason” and “Higher.” Among the album’s many contributors are Jim James, Allison Russell, the Raconteurs’ Jack Lawrence, and folk guitarist David Rawlings (who appears on “Higher”). Today, War is sharing another album preview in the form of a Ween cover: “Baby Bitch,” which famously appeared on 1994’s Chocolate And Cheese.
“‘Baby Bitch’ is one of my favorite Ween songs,” War says. “It’s pretty and also petty as hell. I first heard Ween’s Chocolate And Cheese album when I was 8 or 9. My mom and stepdad were really into Ween at the time. Throughout the years I’ve found myself returning to ‘Baby Bitch’ every time I end up angry with someone I once loved. I used to play the cover while busking on the Venice Boardwalk and am happy to have finally recorded it. I think the children singing the choruses makes it just a little more petty.”
Listen to War’s take on “Baby Bitch” below.
TOUR DATES:
02/22 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
02/23 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
02/24 – Kennett Square, PA @ Kennett Flash
02/25 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
02/26 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine
02/27 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern
02/28 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
03/01 – Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square
03/02 – Waterbury Center, VT @ Zen Barn
03/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles
03/05 – Northampton, MA @ Back Porch Festival
03/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena
03/07 – Monkton, MD @ The Loft @ Manor Mill
03/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle*
03/10 – Columbia, SC @ New Brooklyn Tavern*
03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*
03/12 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*
03/14 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern*
03/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy*
03/20 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club
03/21 – Bay St. Louis, MS @ 100 Men Hall
03/22 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre
03/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lo-Fi Lounge
03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Reclaim the Stage Festival
05/27 – Grass Valley, CA @ Strawberry Music Festival
* w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Anarchist Gospel is out 2/3 on New West. Pre-order it here.