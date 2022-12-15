Nashville country-punk standout Sunny War will soon release a guest-stacked album called Anarchist Gospel, from which we’ve already heard tracks like “No Reason” and “Higher.” Among the album’s many contributors are Jim James, Allison Russell, the Raconteurs’ Jack Lawrence, and folk guitarist David Rawlings (who appears on “Higher”). Today, War is sharing another album preview in the form of a Ween cover: “Baby Bitch,” which famously appeared on 1994’s Chocolate And Cheese.

“‘Baby Bitch’ is one of my favorite Ween songs,” War says. “It’s pretty and also petty as hell. I first heard Ween’s Chocolate And Cheese album when I was 8 or 9. My mom and stepdad were really into Ween at the time. Throughout the years I’ve found myself returning to ‘Baby Bitch’ every time I end up angry with someone I once loved. I used to play the cover while busking on the Venice Boardwalk and am happy to have finally recorded it. I think the children singing the choruses makes it just a little more petty.”

Listen to War’s take on “Baby Bitch” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/22 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

02/23 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

02/24 – Kennett Square, PA @ Kennett Flash

02/25 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

02/26 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

02/27 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern

02/28 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

03/01 – Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

03/02 – Waterbury Center, VT @ Zen Barn

03/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles

03/05 – Northampton, MA @ Back Porch Festival

03/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

03/07 – Monkton, MD @ The Loft @ Manor Mill

03/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle*

03/10 – Columbia, SC @ New Brooklyn Tavern*

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*

03/12 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

03/14 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern*

03/15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy*

03/20 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club

03/21 – Bay St. Louis, MS @ 100 Men Hall

03/22 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre

03/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lo-Fi Lounge

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Reclaim the Stage Festival

05/27 – Grass Valley, CA @ Strawberry Music Festival

* w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Anarchist Gospel is out 2/3 on New West. Pre-order it here.