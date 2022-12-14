LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Angelo Badalamenti, who passed away this week, by playing the Twin Peaks theme song during the latest show in their Brooklyn Steel residency.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band played the theme in the middle of their performance of “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” — they also did incorporated it into the same track over a decade ago at their “last” Madison Square Garden show, which was immortalized in the concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits.

The theme song is an instrumental version of “Falling” by Julee Cruise, who also passed away earlier this year. Watch some clips from the show below.