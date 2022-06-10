David Lynch Collaborator Julee Cruise Dead At 65

Julee Cruise, the singer best-known for her gauzy and uncanny collaborations with David Lynch, has died. As The Guardian reports, Cruise’s husband Edward Grinnan revealed her passing in a Facebook post: “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.” The cause of Cruise’s death has not been revealed. Cruise was 65.

Julee Cruise grew up in Iowa, and she got her start singing onstage in kids’ theater in Minneapolis. Eventually, Cruise moved to New York and played Janis Joplin in a stage revue, which is where she met composer Angelo Badalamenti. When Badalamenti composed the score for David Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet, he brought in Cruise, who was already working as a vocal coach for star Isabella Rosellini, to sing “Mysteries Of Love,” a song that Badalamenti wrote for the film’s soundtrack.

Lynch and Badalamenti liked working with Cruise, and they wrote and produced all of the songs on Cruise’s 1989 debut album Floating Into The Night. The music worked as a sort of audio equivalent to Lynch’s strange, indefinable cinematic sensibility. Cruise’s songs were breathy and beautiful old-timey pop ballads, but they had just enough distance to make them sound hazy and unreal.

In 1990, Lynch used an instrumental version of Cruise’s Floating Into The Night single “Falling” as the theme song to his groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks. As Twin Peaks became a phenomenon, so did “Falling.” The song’s instrumental version won a Grammy, and Cruise’s “Falling” single charted around the world, even reaching #1 in Australia. Cruise appeared in the pilot episode of Twin Peaks and in the 1992 spinoff film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, both times playing an ethereal nightclub singer. Those scenes are incredible.

Cruise worked with Lynch and Badalamenti again on a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Summer Kisses, Winter Tears,” recorded for the soundtrack of the Wim Wenders film Until The End Of The World, and Lynch produced Cruise’s 1993 sophomore album The Voice Of Love. After that, Cruise largely stopped working with Lynch, though she did sing “Falling” with Sky Ferreira at the David Lynch Festival in 2016, and she appeared on the final episode of Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017. Cruise didn’t release another album until 2002, and she went in a more club-friendly direction on later records. She also became a touring member of the B-52’s, singing Cindy Wilson’s parts when Wilson decided to stop touring with the group, and she sang alongside Pharrell on Handsome Boy Modeling School’s 2004 track “Class System.” In later years, Cruise suffered from a debilitating case of lupus.

Below, check out some of Julee Cruise’s work.